Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2022: ORPH,PRQR,DXCM,CDAK

Health care stocks continued to shed their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 1.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.8%, reversing a midday advance.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) shares rose 8.4% after the Danish biotech company Friday said it plans to resubmit the new drug application for its arimoclomol product candidate to treat Niemann-Pick disease. The company previously filed a marketing application for arimoclomol with European regulators in November and said Friday it expects an advisory panel will issue its recommendation for the medication before the end of March.

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) added 3.7% after Goldman Sachs Friday began coverage of the biopharmaceuticals company with a buy investment recommendation and a $19 price target.

To the downside, DexCom (DXCM) slid 4.8% after reporting Q4 results trailing analyst expectations, and the continuous glucose monitors company projected FY22 revenue also lagging analyst estimates. Dexcom is projecting revenue this year in a range of $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.97 billion in FY22 revenue.

ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) plunged Friday, recently sinking over76% to a record low of $1.33 a share, after saying its sepofarsen drug candidate failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints of restoring vision in patients 8 years old and older with the Leber congenital amaurosis 10 eye disorder during phase II/II testing.

