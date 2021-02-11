Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2021: FLDM,ALKS,ACIU

Health care stocks were swinging between small gains and losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, Fluidigm (FLDM) dropped over 18% after the diagnostics and testing equipment company turned in disappointing Q4 results and issued a Q1 sales forecast also trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it reported a surprise $0.13 per share net loss on $44.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share adjusted profit on $50.7 million in revenue.

Alkermes (ALKS) slid 9.6% after the Irish drugmaker reported big year-over-year declines in Q4 earnings and revenue, with adjusted net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 falling to $0.10 per share from $0.83 per share during the final three months of 2019 while revenue dropped more than 32% from year-ago levels to $280 million. The results, however, still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share non-GAAP profit on $268.7 million in revenue.

To the upside, AC Immune (ACIU) was more than 10% higher this afternoon, easing from a 71% advance earlier Thursday that followed the biopharmaceuticals reporting encouraging interim results from a phase Ib/IIa trial of its ACI-35.030 vaccine candidate to prevent Alzheimer's disease, generating a potent antigen-specific antibody response against phospho-Tau in 100% of older patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.