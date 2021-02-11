Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2021: EPIX,FLDM,ALKS,ACIU

Health care stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up about 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, ESSA Pharma (EPIX) rallied Thursday, at one point climbing almost 69% to its highest share price since May 2017 at $32.69 after reporting encouraging data showing its EPI-7386 drug candidate produced a "favorable pharmacokinetic profile" in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The data was presented Thursday at an American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary conference.

AC Immune (ACIU) was almost 15% higher this afternoon, easing from a 71% advance earlier Thursday that followed the biopharmaceuticals report of encouraging interim results from a Phase Ib/IIa trial of its ACI-35.030 vaccine candidate to prevent Alzheimer's disease, generating a potent antigen-specific antibody response against phospho-Tau in 100% of older patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Among decliners, Fluidigm (FLDM) dropped over 20% after the diagnostics and testing equipment company turned in disappointing Q4 results and issued a Q1 sales forecast also trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it reported a surprise $0.13 per share net loss on $44.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share adjusted profit on $50.7 million in revenue.

Alkermes (ALKS) slid 12.5% after the Irish drugmaker reported big year-over-year declines in Q4 earnings and revenue, with adjusted net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 falling to $0.10 per share from $0.83 per share during the final three months of 2019 while revenue dropped more than 32% from year-ago levels to $280 million. The results, however, still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share non-GAAP profit on $268.7 million in revenue.

