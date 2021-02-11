US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2021: ACIU, LH, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rising in Thursday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.4% in recent trading.

AC Immune (ACIU) was surging past 84% after it reported positive interim results from the ongoing phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating the company's ACI-35.030 vaccine candidate as treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Laboratory Corp of America (LH) was climbing by more than 3% after saying its Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $10.56 rose from $2.86 a year ago. The result compares with the $8.07 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up over 1% after reporting earnings of $0.78 per share in Q4, up from $0.24 per share in the prior year. Core earnings were at $1.07 per share, which is a 19% increase from the same 2019 period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting core EPS of $0.95.

