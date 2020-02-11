Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2020: MRNA, PLX, CRL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.09%

PFE: +0.4%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.16%

AMGN: +0.25%

Health care heavyweights were mostly higher in Tuesday's pre-market trade.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Moderna (MRNA), which was down more than 5% after saying the phase 2 dose-confirmation study of its mRNA vaccine against cytomegalovirus is enrolling ahead of plan with data now expected in Q3.

(+) Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) was advancing by over 3% after saying interim data from its phase 3 clinical trial suggest that the company's pegunigalsidase alfa has potential benefits for the treatment of Fabry disease, a genetic disorder that can affect the heart, kidneys and skin.

In other sector news:

(+) Charles River Laboratories (CRL) was up over 1% after posting a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.01, up from $1.59 reported a year earlier, and higher than the $1.83 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

