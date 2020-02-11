Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2020: GNPX,FLDM,AVRO,XERS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.16%

PFE +0.60%

ABT +0.92%

MRK -0.39%

AMGN +0.78%

Health care stocks continued to rise ahead of Tuesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.5% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling about 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+)Genprex (GNPX) rose over 30% after the immunogene company said it has licensed a patented genetic treatment from the University of Pittsburgh it believes may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The prospective therapy works by reprogramming beta cells in the pancreas to restore their normal function and replenishing insulin levels in diabetics. Financial terms of the exclusive license agreement were not disclosed but Genprex said it plans to seek US and international partners for clinical development and commercialization of the genetic treatment.

In other sector news:

(+) Fluidigm (FLDM) was 3.7% higher late Tuesday after the diagnostics and research company earlier reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of 0.03 per share, improving on its $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and also beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a non-GAAP net loss. It also sees FY20 revenue growing between 8% to 11% over the prior year, suggesting a range of $126.6 million to $130.1 million versus the $126.8 million Street view.

(+) Avrobio (AVRO) rose 3.5% after presenting new initial data for its investigational gene therapy program for cystinosis, with the first patient dosed in the trial showing improvement over baseline levels after three months. It also unveiled clinical data during an industry conference on Monday demonstrating a sustained biomarker response for up to 32 months after receiving the company's genetic treatment in patients with Fabry disease.

(-) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) fell nearly 30% after disclosing plans for an upcoming public offering of 6 million common shares. Net proceeds will fund sales and marketing costs for the company's Gvoke pre-filled glucagon injections as well as funding research and development of its product candidates and potential acquisitions, according to the preliminary prospectus.

