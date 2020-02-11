Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2020: FLDM,AVRO,XERS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.03%

PFE +0.56%

ABT +0.74%

MRK -0.67%

AMGN +0.51%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling about 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Fluidigm (FLDM) climbed 9.7% on Tuesday after the diagnostics and research company reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of 0.03 per share, improving on its $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and also beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a non-GAAP net loss. It also sees FY20 revenue growing between 8% to 11% over the prior year, suggesting a range of $126.6 million to $130.1 million versus the $126.8 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Avrobio (AVRO) rose 7.4% after presenting new initial data for its investigational gene therapy program for cystinosis, with the first patient dosed in the trial showing improvement over baseline levels after three months. It also unveiled clinical data during an industry conference on Monday demonstrating a sustained biomarker response for up to 32 months after receiving the company's genetic treatment in patients with Fabry disease.

(-) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) fell nearly 25% after disclosing plans for an upcoming public offering of 6 million common shares. Net proceeds will fund sales and marketing costs for the company's Gvoke pre-filled glucagon injections as well as funding research and development of its product candidates and potential acquisitions, according to the preliminary prospectus.

