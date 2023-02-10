Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2023: HILS, SBFM, KALV

Health care stocks were higher on Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) increasing 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also fractionally higher.

In company news, Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) soared about 55% after saying a potential therapy combining pembrolizumab and HSB-1216 showed "significantly greater" tumor repression of non-small cell lung cancer cells.

Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) rose nearly 6% after reporting that it signed a research agreement with Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital in Quebec, Canada, to advance Sunshine's Adva-27a anticancer compound.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) grew 3.1% after saying that data from a phase 2 trial of sebetralstat showed that the treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks was well tolerated and led to rapid suppression of plasma kallikrein activity.

