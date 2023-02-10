Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2023: HILS, GSK, AMED, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.4%.

Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) was rising past 90% after saying a potential therapy combining pembrolizumab and HSB-1216 showed "significantly greater" tumor repression of non-small cell lung cancer cells.

GSK (GSK) said Jemperli has secured full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, or cancer that affects the uterus. GSK was more than 1% lower recently.

Amedisys (AMED) was marginally advancing, a day after the company said its board authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock through Dec. 31.

