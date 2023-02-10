Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2023: DXCM

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) rising 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up almost 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.1%.

In company news, DexCom (DXCM) was up over 11% after it reported late Thursday Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28 per share.

Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) was rising over 74% after saying a potential therapy combining pembrolizumab and HSB-1216 showed "significantly greater" tumor repression of non-small cell lung cancer cells.

GSK (GSK) said Jemperli has secured full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, or cancer that affects the uterus. GSK was down 1.7%.

