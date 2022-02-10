US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2022: VKTX,INNV,SGEN,NVST

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.8%.

In company news, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) was 7.1% higher late in Thursday trading after the biopharmaceuticals company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.16 per share, expanding on its $0.15 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per share net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Envista Holdings (NVST) rose 7% after the dental products company overnight reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.46 per share, improving on a $0.43 per share adjusted profit during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ by $0.04 per share. Net sales increased 5.8% to $651.8 million, also exceeding the $634.7 million Street view.

Among decliners, Seagen (SGEN) fell 12% after reporting a wider-than-expected net loss for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 and the oncology medicines company also projecting FY22 revenue trailing analyst estimates. Seagen is anticipating revenue this year in a range of $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion while analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $2.15 billion in FY22 revenue.

InnovAge Holding (INNV) dropped nearly 18% after the senior care company late Wednesday said it earned $0.01 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, down from its $0.08 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

