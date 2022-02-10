US Markets
AZN

Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2022: AZN, LH, INMD, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR ETF (XLV) was down 1.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was nearly 2% lower recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares were advancing more than 1% as it posted Q4 core earnings of $1.67 per share, up from $1.07 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.55.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.77 per share, down from $10.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $6 a share. Laboratory Corp shares were recently up near 2%.

InMode (INMD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.57. InMode shares were recently shedding more than 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN LH INMD XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular