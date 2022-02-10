Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2022: AZN, LH, INMD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR ETF (XLV) was down 1.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was nearly 2% lower recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares were advancing more than 1% as it posted Q4 core earnings of $1.67 per share, up from $1.07 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.55.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.77 per share, down from $10.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $6 a share. Laboratory Corp shares were recently up near 2%.

InMode (INMD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.57. InMode shares were recently shedding more than 10%.

