US Markets
TEVA

Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2021: TEVA, INMD, IQV, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.49% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was also up 0.49% in recent trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was gaining more than 2% as it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.68, up from $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for $0.62.

InMode (INMD) was advancing more than 6% after posting adjusted diluted EPS of $0.94 for Q4 of 2020, compared with $0.46 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EPS of $0.75.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was rallying past 8% after it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $1.74 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $2.01.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA INMD IQV XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires