Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2021: TEVA, INMD, IQV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.49% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was also up 0.49% in recent trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was gaining more than 2% as it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.68, up from $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for $0.62.

InMode (INMD) was advancing more than 6% after posting adjusted diluted EPS of $0.94 for Q4 of 2020, compared with $0.46 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EPS of $0.75.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was rallying past 8% after it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $1.74 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $2.01.

