Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2021: PACB, GLPG, PBLA, VNRX

Health care stocks were edging higher in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up fractionally.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was 0.8% lower.

In company news, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) rose as much as 31% on Wednesday, touching a best-ever $51.88 a share, after saying Japan-based Softbank Group was investing $900 million in the genetic sequencing company firm through the purchase of 1.5% convertible senior notes maturing in 2027 by its SB Management unit. The notes have an initial conversion price of $43.50, the company said.

To the downside, Galapagos (GLPG) stumbled Wednesday, at point sinking to its lowest share price since December 2018 at $89 a share after the biotechnology company and Gilead Sciences (GILD) said they terminated all testing of their ziritaxestat drug candidate in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after an independent data monitoring committee concluded the benefit-risk profile of the drug candidate no longer supported continuing the study. Still, Gilead shares were up slightly.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) fell 28% following recommendation from its monitoring board to hold administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events.

VolitionRx Ltd (VNRX) fell about 17% after the diagnostics and testing company Wednesday price a $20 million public offering of more than 3.8 million common shares at $5.25 apiece, or 16.2% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic acquisitions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.