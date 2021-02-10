Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2021: INMD,GLPG,VNRX

Health care stocks edging higher in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, InMode (INMD) has turned 1.9% lower, giving back a 4.7% advance earlier Wednesday to a new all-time high of $72.08 a share that followed the medical device company reporting Q4 financial results exceeding analyst projections and also projecting FY21 net income also topping Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.94 per share during the final three months of 2020 with revenue growing 60% year-over-year to $75.2 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.75 per share adjusted profit on $70.8 million in revenue.

Galapagos (GLPG) stumbled 18%, sinking to its lowest share price since December 2018 at $89 a share after the biotechnology company and Gilead Sciences (GILD) Wednesday said they terminated all testing of their ziritaxestat drug candidate in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after an independent data monitoring committee concluded the benefit-risk profile of the investigational autotaxin inhibitor no longer supported continuing the study. Gilead shares were narrowly lower this afternoon.

VolitionRx Ltd (VNRX) fell over 16% after the diagnostics and testing company Wednesday priced a $20 million public offering of more than 3.8 million common shares at $5.25 apiece, or 16.2% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic acquisitions.

