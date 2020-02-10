Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2020: VTVT, BHVN, LLY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.16%

PFE: -0.21%

ABT: +0.06%

MRK: -0.1%

AMGN: -0.31%

Health care giants were mostly declining in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Moving stocks include:

(+) vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), which was surging more than 82% amid positive results from the second part of its mid-stage Simplici-T1 trial assessing TTP399 as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes. The company said the trial achieved the primary objective of improving HbA1c (long-term blood sugar).

(-) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) was down more than 13% after the drug developer reported negative topline results from its phase 3 clinical trial evaluating troriluzole to treat patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

(-) Eli Lilly (LLY) was more than 3% lower after saying the phase 2/3 trial of solanezumab for the treatment of individuals at risk for or with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease caused by rare gene mutations failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.