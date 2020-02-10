Health Care Sector Update for 02/10/2020: NTLA,KOD,VTVT,ZLAB

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.13%

PFE -0.66%

ABT +0.23%

MRK +0.75%

AMGN -0.79%

Health care stocks added to their mid-day gain, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.97%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) was 9% higher after the genome-editing company Monday presented new data supporting its lead engineered cell therapy development candidate NTLA-500vin patients with hematological cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. The company also said it is presenting pre-clinical results for its hereditary angioedema program while new data from the two development programs will be presented at Keystone Symposia's Engineering the Genome Conference in Banff, Alta.

In other sector news:

(-) Kodiak Sciences (KOD) declined about 4% after Saturday saying its KSI-301 drug candidate showed an "encouraging" safety and efficacy profile along with the potential for durability during phase Ib testing in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. There were no cases of intraocular inflammation after 420 doses in the 130 patients participating in the early-stage trial, the company said, adding KSI-301 also demonstrated a strong anti-vascular endothelial growth factor.

(+) vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) surged more than 53% Monday, touching a 16-month high, after the specialty pharmaceuticals reported positive results from the second part of its phase II trial of its TTP399 drug candidate as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes, achieving the primary objective of improving long-term blood sugar in diabetic patients.

(+) Zai Lab (ZLAB) was 5% higher after China's National Medical Products Administration accepted a new drug application for the company's omadacycline antibiotic agent for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. US regulators approved intravenous and oral formulations of omadacycline in October 2018.

