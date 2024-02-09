News & Insights

EMBC

Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2024: EMBC, CRVS, ATR, XLV, IBB

February 09, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up by 0.2%.

Embecta (EMBC) was nearly 2% higher after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $277.3 million, up from $275.7 million a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $264.9 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) was up 9% after saying its candidate treatment for T cell lymphoma, soquelitinib, was granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.

AptarGroup (ATR) reported Q4 net sales of $838.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $842.5 million. AptarGroup was down more than 3% pre-bell.

