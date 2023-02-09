Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2023: BAX, SNGX, MDT

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) each sinking around 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also fell 0.5%.

In company news, Baxter International (BAX) was down more than 12% after it said it expects to cut less than 5% of its global workforce and plans to simplify its operating model and manufacturing footprint. The company also reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.94.

Soligenix (SNGX) dropped 13% after reporting that it plans to effect a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common shares.

Medtronic (MDT) fell 2.2% after Medtronic CoreValve unit was ordered by a federal court to pay $106.5 million to competitor Colibri Heart Valve in a patent infringement lawsuit.

