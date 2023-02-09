Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2023: BAX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Baxter International (BAX) was down over 12% after it said it expects to cut less than 5% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting exercise and plans to simplify its operating model and manufacturing footprint. The company also reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.94.

Genetic Technologies (GENE) was up almost 22% after it said that a research paper showed that its GeneType test is quicker to detect breast cancer than other commonly used clinical models.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was rising over 5% after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.38 per share, down from $1.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.