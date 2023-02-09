US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AZN, BAX, CSII, ABT, XLV, IBB

February 09, 2023

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was about 0.3% lower recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) reported Q4 core earnings of $1.38 per share, down from $1.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33. AstraZeneca was over 5% higher in recent premarket activity.

Baxter International (BAX) was slipping nearly 8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) was gaining over 48% in value after Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said it has agreed to acquire the company for $20 per share, representing approximately $890 million in equity value. Separately, Cardiovascular Systems posted a fiscal Q2 loss of $0.20 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15 per share.

