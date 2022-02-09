Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2022: DOCS,CGC,WEED.TO,ZSAN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.3%.

In company news, Doximity (DOCS) climbed almost 23% after it reported adjusted net income and revenue for its Q3 ended Dec. 31 exceeding Wall Street forecasts and the cloud platform for medical professionals overnight also announcing its purchase of the Amion scheduling site for on-call hospital physicians. The deal is expected to close on April 1, Doximity said, without providing financial details of the transaction.

Canopy Growth (CGC) gained more than 17% on Wednesday after the Canadian recreational and medical marijuana company narrowed its fiscal Q3 net loss compared with year-ago levels and beat analyst expectations and reported sales for the December quarter exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it cut its Q3 net loss to CA$0.28 per share from CA$2.43 per share last year on CA$141 million in total revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an adjusted net loss of CA$0.31 per share and $135.8 million in revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) dropped over 51% to a record low of $0.23 a share after the drugmaker priced a $15.4 million public offering of 51.25 million shares at $0.30 apiece, or 36.5% under Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to another share exercisable at $0.30 each.

