Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2022: CVS, HCSG, VREX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.41% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing past 1%.

CVS Health (CVS) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.98 per diluted share, up from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.88. CVS was recently down more than 2%.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) was shedding more than 9% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

Varex Imaging (VREX) posted fiscal Q1 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.25, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28 on average. Varex was recently retreating by more than 13%.

