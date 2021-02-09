US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2021: ZOM, NAVB, EXEL, IYH, IBB, VHT

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were higher before markets open on Tuesday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was up 0.3%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) gained slightly and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) added 0.1%.

Stocks moving in the news include Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM), which fell more than 15% before markets open. The company on Monday increased the size of its public offering to about 91.3 million common shares priced at $1.90 per share for gross proceeds of about $173.5 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) rose more than 10% after filing a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $100 million in securities.

And Exelixis (EXEL) was trading fractionally higher after reporting on late Monday positive results from a multi-country study evaluating Cabometyx, or cabozantinib, as a potential treatment for renal cell cancer.

    MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

