Health Care Sector Update for 02/09/2021: HTBX,KALV,TLRY,GMTX

Health care stocks still were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Heat Biologics (HTBX) still was 53% higher late in Tuesday trading, easing from a 103% gain that followed the biopharmaceuticals company reporting positive interim data for a combination of its HS-110 drug candidate with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo, with 61.7% of the patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer treated with allogeneic cell-based therapy surviving more than one year during the phase II trial.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) surged Tuesday, at one point climbing over 188% to its best share price since December 2015 at $45 apiece after reporting positive topline data from phase II testing of its KVD900 drug candidate in patients with hereditary angioedema, reaching all primary and secondary endpoints. The company said attacks treated with KVD900 significantly reduced the use of rescue, with 15% of KVD900-treated attacks requiring rescue after 12 hours compared to 30% in the placebo group.

Tilray (TLRY) rose almost 42% after Tuesday saying Grow Pharma will import and distribute its medical cannabis products in the UK. Beginning next month, patients will be able to buy Tilray products after obtaining prescriptions through private practices or the National Health Service, the company said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) was ending 9.8% higher, overcoming an earlier 4% retreat, after the precision medicine company Tuesday selected Brian Piekos to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Gregg Beloff, who had been interim CFO at Gemini prior to completing its merger this week with blank check company FS Development Corp. Piekos most recently was CFO at AMAG Pharmaceuticals and previous worked in a senior finance position at Cubist Pharmaceuticals.

