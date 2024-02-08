News & Insights

US Markets
AZN

Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2024: AZN, NVST, BAX, XLV, IBB

February 08, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.18% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.06% recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was down more than 7% after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.45 per share, up from $1.38 a year earlier but lower than the $1.48 expected by four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Envista Holdings (NVST) was slipping past 12% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Baxter International (BAX) was almost 1% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
NVST
BAX
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.