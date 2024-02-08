Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2024: AZN, NVST, BAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.18% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.06% recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was down more than 7% after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.45 per share, up from $1.38 a year earlier but lower than the $1.48 expected by four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Envista Holdings (NVST) was slipping past 12% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Baxter International (BAX) was almost 1% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier.

