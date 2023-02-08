Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2023: NAOV, CVS, OSH, TEVA

Health care stocks were mixed in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) losing 0.3%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.5%.

In company news, NanoVibronix (NAOV) lost about 11% after it said that its board approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of common shares that will take effect after the market close Wednesday.

CVS Health (CVS) was up 4% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.93. CVS also agreed to buy Oak Street Health (OSH) in an all-cash for $10.6 billion. Oak Street Health was rising more than 5%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) shed about 8% after it reported Q4 revenue of $3.88 billion, down from $4.10 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $3.91 billion.

