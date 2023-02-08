US Markets
CVS

Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2023: CVS, OSH, TEVA, XLV, IBB

February 08, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently declining past 1%.

CVS Health (CVS) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per diluted share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.93.

Separately, CVS Health agreed to acquire Oak Street Health (OSH) in an all-cash deal at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of about $10.60 billion. Oak Street Health was rallying by more than 4% recently.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was down more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, compared with $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
OSH
TEVA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.