Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2023: CVS, OSH, TEVA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently declining past 1%.

CVS Health (CVS) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per diluted share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.93.

Separately, CVS Health agreed to acquire Oak Street Health (OSH) in an all-cash deal at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of about $10.60 billion. Oak Street Health was rallying by more than 4% recently.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was down more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, compared with $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.