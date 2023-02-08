Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2023: CVS, OSH, TEVA

Health care stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, CVS Health (CVS) was up 4.5% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.93.

CVS also agreed to buy Oak Street Health (OSH) in an all-cash deal at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of about $10.6 billion. Oak Street Health was rising 4.8%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) shed 5.7% after it reported Q4 revenue of $3.88 billion, compared with $4.10 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $3.91 billion.

