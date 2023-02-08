US Markets
CVS

Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2023: CVS, OSH, TEVA

February 08, 2023 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, CVS Health (CVS) was up 4.5% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.93.

CVS also agreed to buy Oak Street Health (OSH) in an all-cash deal at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of about $10.6 billion. Oak Street Health was rising 4.8%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) shed 5.7% after it reported Q4 revenue of $3.88 billion, compared with $4.10 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $3.91 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
OSH
TEVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.