Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2022: PFE, NVAX, EDIT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.38% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87. Pfizer was recently down nearly 4%.

Novavax (NVAX) said in a regulatory filing that the US government funding for its COVID-19 vaccine will now also cover a phase 3 trial in adolescents with a booster component. Novavax was recently slipping past 8%, offsetting a bulk of its previous day's gain.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) was down more than 6% after saying it has terminated the employment of Lisa Michaels as the company's chief medical officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.