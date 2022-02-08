US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2022: PFE, NVAX, EDIT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.38% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87. Pfizer was recently down nearly 4%.

Novavax (NVAX) said in a regulatory filing that the US government funding for its COVID-19 vaccine will now also cover a phase 3 trial in adolescents with a booster component. Novavax was recently slipping past 8%, offsetting a bulk of its previous day's gain.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) was down more than 6% after saying it has terminated the employment of Lisa Michaels as the company's chief medical officer.

