Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2022: CNC,HAE,IMNM,EDIT

Health care stocks stayed on positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 0.1%, reversing a small midday gain.

In company news, Centene (CNC) rose 6.1% on Tuesday after the Medicare and managed care administrator reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also reiterated its FY22 outlook.

Haemonetics (HAE) rose over 16% after the medical device company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.84 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 1, up from $0.81 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share.

Among decliners, Immunome (IMNM) was 3.9% lower, reversing an early 10% gain, after Tuesday saying it expects to soon begin phase Ib testing of its antibody cocktail after in-vitro data showed its effectiveness against live versions of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) slid 9.1% after disclosing it terminated the employment of Lisa Michaels as the company's chief medical officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.