Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2021: NNVC, IDYA,MBII, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat before markets open on Monday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were both unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) added 0.5%.

NanoViricides (NNVC) rose more than 6% after reporting that its anti-COVID-19 drug candidate was well-tolerated in safety animal studies required for progressing to human clinical trials.

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) added more than 6% after filing a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $90 million in securities.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) gained more than 1% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its investigational new drug application to conduct an early stage study to test IDE397 as a potential cancer treatment.

