Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2021: FLGT,ERYP,OCGN,ARYA

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.9%.

In company news, Fulgent Therapeutics (FLGT) was 7.2% higher this afternoon, easing from a 20%-plus rise to a best-ever $167.91 a share, aided by a regulatory filing late Friday saying it has renewed the lease for its company headquarters in Temple City, Calif, for another two years through January 2023 and will pay $23,585 per month, plus its utilities, upkeep and maintenance costs.

Arya Sciences Acquisition (ARYA) climbed more than 100% on Monday, reaching a record $25.89 a share after the blank check company announced plans to merge with privately held Nautilus Biotechnology, which is working to develop new therapeutics and diagnostics by studying cell proteins. The combined companies will be supported by $350 million in funding, including the proceeds from a $200 million PIPE transaction, and will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the NAUT ticker symbol.

Ocugen (OCGN) rose nearly 258% to reach its highest share price since June 2019 at $18.77 after the biopharmaceuticals company Sunday priced a $23 million direct placement of 3 million common shares to a group of health care-focused institutional investors at $7.65 each, or almost 46% above Friday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, capital projects, working capital and and administrative expenses.

Among decliners, Erytech (ERYP) fell 18% on Monday despite an independent data monitoring committee earlier recommending continuing phase III testing of its eryaspase drug candidate in patients with second-line pancreatic cancer without modification. The recommendation follows an interim superiority analysis by the committee with no safety issues identified.

