Health Care Sector Update for 02/08/2021: ERYP,OCGN,ARYA

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Erytech (ERYP) fell 13% on Monday despite an independent data monitoring committee earlier recommending continuing phase III testing of its eryaspase drug candidate in patients with second-line pancreatic cancer without modification. The recommendation follows an interim superiority analysis by the committee with no safety issues identified.

To the upside, Ocugen (OCGN) rose nearly 258% to reach its highest share price since June 2019 at $18.77 after the biopharmaceuticals company Sunday priced a $23 million direct placement of 3 million common shares to a group of health care-focused institutional investors at $7.65 each, or almost 46% above Friday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, capital projects, working capital and and administrative expenses.

Arya Sciences Acquisition (ARYA) climbed as much as 114% on Monday, reaching a record $24.04 a share after the blank check company announced plans to merge with privately held Nautilus Biotechnology, which is working to develop new therapeutics and diagnostics by studying cell proteins. The combined companies will be supported by $350 million in funding, including the proceeds from a $200 million PIPE transaction, and will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the NAUT ticker symbol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.