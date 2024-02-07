News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2024: RGNX, CLDI, CVS, ARWR

February 07, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.4%.

In corporate news, Regenxbio (RGNX) jumped almost 12% after the company said its RGX-121 investigational gene therapy met the main goal of a clinical study.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (CLDI) tumbled 17% after the company said it's offering 10 million shares, and accompanying warrants, at an assumed combined public offering price of $0.80 on a best-efforts basis.

CVS Health (CVS) shares gained 3% after it reported Q4 results that topped analysts' forecasts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) fell 5% after it reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.24 per diluted share, wider than the $0.39 loss per share a year earlier.

