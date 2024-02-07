News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2024: CVS, ARWR, QGEN, XLV, IBB

February 07, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

CVS Health (CVS) was 1.3% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per diluted share, up from $2.04 a year earlier.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was slipping past 6% after it reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.24 per diluted share, wider than the $0.39 loss per share a year earlier.

Qiagen (QGEN) was down more than 1% after saying it expects Q1 adjusted EPS of at least $0.44 at constant exchange rates on net sales of at least $455 million. The consensus is for normalized EPS of $0.51 on revenue of $491.2 million.

