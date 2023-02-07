Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2023: OSH, ALDX, RCKT

Health care stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (^NYP) rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Oak Street Health (OSH) shares surged 30% after the Wall Street Journal reported that CVS Health (CVS) is close to a deal to buy the company for $10.5 billion, including debt.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) jumped 11%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its new drug application for topical ocular reproxalap to treat dry eye disease.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) climbed 2%. The company said the US FDA granted a regenerative medicine advanced therapy label to its RP-A501 investigational treatment for Danon disease.

