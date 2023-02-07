Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2023: LIXT, OSH, ALDX, RCKT

Health care stocks stayed higher in the late afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.6%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (LIXT) more than doubled. The small-cap drug discovery company announced its clinical compound LB-100, in combination with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, was able to kill cancer cells across three difficult-to-treat cancer types in animals.

Oak Street Health (OSH) shares surged 30% after the Wall Street Journal reported that CVS Health (CVS) is close to a deal to buy the company for $10.5 billion, including debt.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) jumped 7.9%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its new drug application for topical ocular reproxalap to treat dry eye disease.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) climbed 3%. The company said the US FDA granted a regenerative medicine advanced therapy label to its RP-A501 investigational treatment for Danon disease.

