Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2023: CTLT, CVAC, PINC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% lower.

Catalent (CTLT) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share, down from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69. Catalent was rising past 4% in recent premarket activity.

CureVac (CVAC) was down more than 5% amid plans to offer $200 million of its common shares in an underwritten public offering.

Premier (PINC) was more than 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.66.

