US Markets
NAVB

Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2022: NAVB,ZBH,STAB,CPRX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was climbing 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was 1.4% higher in late trade.

In company news, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) climbed almost 31% after Monday announcing a sponsored research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to evaluate Tc99m tilmanocept imaging as a prognostic tool for tumor growth rate and overall survival in patients with glioblastoma. A separate trial will study Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in brain cancer patients before and after anti-interleukin-6 therapy, Navidea said.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) rose almost 17% after the drug maker Monday said it expects to report $38 million in Q4 revenue, up 22.6% over the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $36.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. It sees FY22 revenue in a range of $195 million to $205 million, also eclipsing the $164.2 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) dropped 8.7% after the medical device conglomerate reported a non-GAAP Q4 loss of $0.40 per share, reversing a $1.59 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking or normalized net income of $1.98 per share. Net sales declined 2.4% year-over-year to $2.04 billion, also trailing the $2.07 billion Street view.

Statera Biopharma (STAB) fell nearly 20% after the biopharmaceuticals firm Sunday priced a $2 million direct offering of 2 million common shares to an unnamed institutional investor at $1 apiece. The investor also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $1 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NAVB ZBH STAB CPRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular