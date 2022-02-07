Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2022: NAVB,ZBH,STAB,CPRX

Health care stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was climbing 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was 1.4% higher in late trade.

In company news, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) climbed almost 31% after Monday announcing a sponsored research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to evaluate Tc99m tilmanocept imaging as a prognostic tool for tumor growth rate and overall survival in patients with glioblastoma. A separate trial will study Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in brain cancer patients before and after anti-interleukin-6 therapy, Navidea said.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) rose almost 17% after the drug maker Monday said it expects to report $38 million in Q4 revenue, up 22.6% over the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $36.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. It sees FY22 revenue in a range of $195 million to $205 million, also eclipsing the $164.2 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) dropped 8.7% after the medical device conglomerate reported a non-GAAP Q4 loss of $0.40 per share, reversing a $1.59 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking or normalized net income of $1.98 per share. Net sales declined 2.4% year-over-year to $2.04 billion, also trailing the $2.07 billion Street view.

Statera Biopharma (STAB) fell nearly 20% after the biopharmaceuticals firm Sunday priced a $2 million direct offering of 2 million common shares to an unnamed institutional investor at $1 apiece. The investor also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $1 per share.

