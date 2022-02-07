Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2022: NAVB, EVLO, ZBH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.10% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.05%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) was rallying past 23% amid a sponsored research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to examine the use of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in glioblastoma as a prognostic agent for tumor growth rate and overall survival.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was up more than 12% after saying the results of immunological biomarker analyses from its mid-stage study of EDP1815 in psoriasis show that the treatment led to reduced production of pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin 6, interleukin 8 and tumor necrosis factor in blood cells.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) was declining more than 7% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.98.

