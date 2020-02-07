Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2020: LGND,ASRT,COLL,SLRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.09%

PFE -0.20%

ABT -1.04%

MRK -0.40%

AMGN -1.34%

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% on Friday while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking over 0.7%.

(+) Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) rose 6% after the specialty drugmaker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, slipping from $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.65 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 54.7% from year-ago levels to $27 million, also beating the $25.2 million Street view.

(+) Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) climbed 48% after agreeing to sell its Nucynta product franchise to Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) for $375 million in cash. Collegium shares were up 21%.

(-) Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) plunged 58% to a record low of $0.83 after pricing public offerings of 7.1 common shares at $1.15 apiece and nearly 1.3 million of its Series A convertible preferred shares also at $1.15 each. Investors participating in the $9.6 million offerings also received one five-year warrant to buy another share at an exercise price of $1.15 per share for each share they purchased.

