Health Care Sector Update for 02/07/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, ASRT, ZGNX, MYGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.24%

PFE: -0.05%

ABT: flat

MRK: +0.14%

AMGN: flat

Top health care stocks were mixed during pre-market trading hours on Friday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(+) Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT), which jumped more than 65% after the pharmaceutical company agreed to sell the Nucynta franchise products to Collegium Pharmaceutical for $375 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by Feb. 14.

(-) Zogenix (ZGNX), which fell more than 28% after posting positive results from its phase 3 clinical study of Fintepla in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a severe and treatment-resistant childhood-onset epilepsy. The study achieved its primary endpoint as it showed a highly statistically significant reduction in monthly drop seizure frequency compared with placebo.

(+) Myriad Genetics (MYGN), which dropped more than 30% after reporting fiscal Q2 net income of $0.23 per share, compared with $0.38 in the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $195.1 million, compared with $216.8 million a year ago and below the Street forecast of $209.61 million.

