Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2024: TENX, IMNM, LLY, GEHC

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 0.8%.

In corporate news, Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) said the US Patent and Trademark Office allowed its application for the use of levosimendan and several combinations of cardiovascular drugs with levosimendan. The stock jumped 24%.

Immunome (IMNM) shares surged 37% after it agreed to buy AL102, an investigational treatment for desmoid tumors, and related drug candidate AL101 from Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) shares jumped 11%. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 results driven by gains across nearly all of its segments, while it anticipates earnings for 2024 to be higher than the previous year.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares eased 0.5% even after Q4 results topped market expectations.

