Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2024: LLY, GEHC, NVO

February 06, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 0.7%.

In corporate news, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results driven by gains across nearly all of its segments, while the company anticipates earnings for 2024 to be higher than the previous year. Its shares jumped 12.2%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares were 0.7% lower even after Q4 results that came in ahead of market expectations.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) said Tuesday that it will begin executing its 20 billion Danish kroner ($2.88 billion) 2024 share buyback program, which it announced on Jan. 31. The shares declined 0.6%.

