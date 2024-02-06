News & Insights

LLY

Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2024: LLY, GEHC, CNC, XLV, IBB

February 06, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was marginally advancing and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.7% recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.49 per share, up from $2.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) was 4.8% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of $5.21 billion, up from $4.94 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $5.09 billion.

Centene (CNC) was gaining over 1% in value after it reported a Q4 revenue of $39.46 billion compared with $35.56 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $35.72 billion.

