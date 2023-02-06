US Markets
OMER

Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2023: OMER, IDXX, MLAB, DRRX

February 06, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Healthcare stocks were trending lower late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) losing 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In company news, Omeros (OMER) rose nearly 55% after the company said that it has received a $200 million milestone payment from Rayner Surgical following the sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December of 2021.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) shares were up 1% after it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.92.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) stock fell nearly 9% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.39 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.14.

Durect (DRRX) shares were about 10% lower after it agreed to sell approximately $10 million worth of common stock, pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock, and accompanying warrants in a registered direct offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMER
IDXX
MLAB
DRRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.