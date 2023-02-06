Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2023: OMER, IDXX, MLAB, DRRX

Healthcare stocks were trending lower late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) losing 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In company news, Omeros (OMER) rose nearly 55% after the company said that it has received a $200 million milestone payment from Rayner Surgical following the sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December of 2021.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) shares were up 1% after it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.92.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) stock fell nearly 9% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.39 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.14.

Durect (DRRX) shares were about 10% lower after it agreed to sell approximately $10 million worth of common stock, pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock, and accompanying warrants in a registered direct offering.

