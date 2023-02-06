Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2023: IDXX, DRRX, MLAB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was off 0.03%.

In company news, IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) shares were up nearly 2% after it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.92.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) stock fell more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.39 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.14.

And Durect (DRRX) shares were down 8% after it agreed to sell approximately $10 million worth of common stock, pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock, and accompanying warrants in a registered direct offering.

