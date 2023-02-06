US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2023: IDXX, DRRX, MLAB, XLV, IBB

February 06, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% lower recently.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) was climbing past 6% as it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.92.

Durect (DRRX) was down more than 18% after saying it has agreed to sell approximately $10 million worth of common stock, pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock, and accompanying warrants in a registered direct offering to certain institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.39 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.14. Mesa Laboratories' shares were recently down 2%.

