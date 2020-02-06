Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2020: PBH,CAH,KOD,TNXP

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were little changed in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

(+) Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) climbed more than 8% to reach its best share price in two years at $45.27 after the over-the-counter health care products company reported fiscal Q3 net income and revenue topping analyst estimates and also raised its FY20 profit forecast. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.81 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $241.6 million in net sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share and $1.3 million, respectively.

(+) Cardinal Health (CAH) raced 11% higher after reporting adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31 exceeding analyst estimates and also raised its 2020 earnings outlook above Wall Street forecasts. The health care products and services company now sees non-GAAP net income during the 12 months ending June 30 in a range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share, up from its prior guidance expecting between $4.85 to $5.10 per share and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $5.04 per share in adjusted earnings this fiscal year.

(+) Kodiak Sciences (KOD) was ahead 6.5% in late trade after SunTrust Thursday began coverage of the specialty drugmaker with a buy investment recommendation and a $101 price target.

(-) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) fell almost 59% to reach a record low of 70 cents a share after the company late Wednesday said it was ending enrollment in a phase III study of its TNX-102 SL drug candidate after the independent data monitoring committee concluded the prospective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder was unlikely to show a statistically significant improvement in symptoms.

